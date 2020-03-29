Turning Point’s efforts to help those in need in the community got a boost following the donation of $4,000.
Turning Point is a social service agency working to assist those in need in the community with clothing, food and emergency relief.
The contribution from Fultano’s Pizza operators is directed to aid Turning Point’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors program. According to Turning Point Director Kelly Miller, the program is an essential service allowing clients to tap into once every 12 months and includes assistance with:
- Rental deposits
- Rental application fees
- Eviction prevention
- Water bills
- Prescriptions - with strict guidelines in place and confirmation of prescription
- Gas vouchers for medical appts and/or job interviews
Miller said Neighbors Helping Neighbors began as a joint effort between Turning Point and Fultano’s owner, Toby Harris.
“Toby wanted to give back to the community and contacted Turning Point and the program was created in December 2013 as a joint effort,” she said. “Since that time we have collected $16,734.07.”
Miller said over the past two years, the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program has assisted 97 households totaling between 425 and 500 people.
Turning Point is located at 220 East Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie. To donate, or for more information, call 503-728-3126. Fultano’s Pizza is located at 770 Columbia River Highway in Clatskanie. For information, call 728-2922.
