A fast moving fire has damaged two trailers at Goble Landing, displacing two homeowners and a dog.
As Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews arrived on the scene of the fire Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, they reported one trailer fully engulfed and fire spreading to the second trailer.
"There was one travel trailer within the Goble Landing property that was the origin of the fire and unfortunately it spread to the trailer next to it," CRFR Information Officer Jennifer Motherway told The Chief.
Multiple fire agencies from surrounding communities sent additional crews to the fire scene on Columbia River Highway at Rainier.
Both trailers were unoccupied at the time of the incident, according to Motherway. Two homeowners and one dog have been displaced due to the fire. The American Red Cross also arrived at the scene to aid the fire victims.
The cause of trailer fire is electrical in nature, according to CRFR Fire Marshal Pedsersen. An estimate of damage caused by the fires was not immediately available.
Also Wednesday, Aug. 17, CRFR responded to four additional brush and bark dust fires in Rainier and Deer Island that are believed to be caused by discarded cigarettes.
"CRFR would like to remind our citizens to use an ashtray, make sure cigarettes are put out and make sure they are placed away from anything that could potentially burn when discarded,” Motherway said. “Dousing a cigarette in water or sand is one of the best ways to ensure the cigarette is completely put out."
Wildfire danger persists
Local fire district officials are urging public awareness and caution about the mid-summer wildfire season following the Wednesday fires and two additional brush fires in the Rainier area on Sunday, Aug. 14.
CRFR rushed crews to the first blaze on Wonderly Road in Rainier. Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District firefighters also responded to assist. The crews were quickly able to knock down the fire that was approximately 30-by-100 feet, according to CRFR.
A short time later, CRFR crews responded to a second brush fire on Meserve Road in Rainier.
The cause of both of the fires remained under investigation as of press time.
CRFR officials stress that open burning is banned in the county due to the wildfire danger.
The danger
Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD) Chief Jeff Pricher warned there is still a significant wildfire danger in Columbia County and throughout the Pacific Northwest. He said he is most concerned about additional significant summer heat waves.
“There is potential for large fire growth,” he said, “We did see a large amount of precipitation over spring and early this summer, and while there is still some moisture retained in the ground fuels moisture, with a lot of wind, increasing humidities and the steep terrain, which would allow fires to move quickly, we not out of the woods yet.”
Pritcher said fire agencies are taking a wait and see approach.
“We are just waiting to see what will happen next, but we are prepared,” he said.
Using a $35,000 state grant, the SRFPD has hired two additional firefighters to staff an additional brush engine for increased community protection.
“The two firefighters will be utilized Friday, Saturday and Sunday, able to respond over 12-hour periods during the day,” Pritcher said. “Historically, the majority of the fire starts that we have are human caused and more people are recreating and are out and about throughout the weekend.”
The CRFR brush rig crew has been on the job since earlier this month. Mist and Vernonia fire districts also received such a grant for additional fire protection.
Even with the stepped-up fire protection, Pritcher and other fire agency administrators caution that the public needs to be aware of the wildfire danger.
County burn ban
A ban on open burning debris was ordered July 11 by Columbia County Fire Districts.
The fire districts include Clatskanie Fire District, Mist-Birkenfeld Fire District, Vernonia Fire Distirct, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Scappoose Fire District, and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The burn ban affects private, county, state, and local government lands within the fire districts of Columbia County’s boundaries. Open burning within the city limits of the fire districts are regulated by those local government entities.
The penalties for violating the open debris burning ban will vary by the authority having jurisdiction, and could include the cost of suppressing the fire, including the fire apparatus costs, water, foam usage, administrative time preparing the bill, and damage to equipment and employee costs of all the employees suppressing the fire and involved with the response, according to the SRFPD.
Be prepared
Pritcher said the best prevention plan is to be prepared for wildfire before it strikes. He urges residents to take steps to protect their homes and property, have and practice an escape plan, and to be ready to quickly leave their home or office if the danger escalates into evacuations.
See additional fire safety prevention information at the Oregon Fire Marshal’s office website. Call your local fire district or fire agency for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.