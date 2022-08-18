Goble Landing Fire

A firefighter spays water on the bellowing smoke and flames at Goble Landing.

 Courtesy fro CRFR

A fast moving fire has damaged two trailers at Goble Landing, displacing two homeowners and a dog.

As Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews arrived on the scene of the fire Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, they reported one trailer fully engulfed and fire spreading to the second trailer.

0
0
0
0
0




(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.