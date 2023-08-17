Chief Smythe

Deputy Chief Eric Smythe is the most senior remaining administrative officer at CRFR.

Only three days after being appointed Interim Fire Chief of Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR), Michael Gorsuch has resigned from his post, throwing CRFR into a state of limbo.

In a resignation letter sent to all CRFR staff Aug. 11, Gorsuch said this week had been the worst of his life. Gorsuch also said that times are about to get “a whole lot rougher at Columbia River Fire & Rescue.”

Gorsuch

Mike Gorsuch resigned only three days after being appointed interim Fire Chief. 
