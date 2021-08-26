The Columbia County Board of Commissioners have not yet scheduled more discussion on whether or not they will oppose Gov. Kate Brown's pandemic health and safety mandates.
Dozens of local residents voiced their concerns for and against local and state COVID-19 health and safety mandates during the Columbia County Board of Commissioners regular public meeting.
The Wednesday, Aug. 25 meeting was held virtually, with a county courthouse room open for people to assemble, practicing social distancing, and to testify electronically. Others testified over the Internet.
The county commissioners listened carefully to each person’s comments. Several of the people testifying opposed the state mask and vaccination requirements announced by Gov. Kate Brown. Several said the mandates were unconstitutional.
Others supported the state’s health and safety efforts to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed resolution
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners discussed a pending resolution that would oppose the governor’s directives. The proposed resolution follows:
1. All employees of Columbia County shall not assist in the enforcement of business closure, school closure, or stay-at-home directives under the Executive Orders of the Governor relating to the Coronavirus pandemic, including state agency directives or guidance; and
2. The Columbia County Board of Commissioners shall make it a priority to restore, preserve and protect our local authority with matters of county concern during emergency declarations.
Following the public comments and other county business, the board of commissioners began discussing the proposed resolution.
“I would like to make it very clear that I was the one that asked to have this placed on the agenda today and I also had zero intent that this would be voted on. It was actually more of something that I wanted as a discussion item,” Commissioner Casey Garrett stated. “I apologize if there was any confusion there.”
Garrett said he didn’t come up with the resolution on his own.
“It is a similar resolution that has been made by more than one county,” he said.” It is pretty well obvious that we are extremely divided now as a nation and as a community. There is very, very strong feelings on both sides and very little room in the middle.”
Garrett said many people are skeptical about their livelihoods with the latest vaccination mandate for health care professionals and teachers.
“A lot of them are concerned that they will lose their jobs because they are not comfortable with getting vaccinated,” he said. “They feel they are backed into a corner. They feel like they are being coerced. They are worried that they will have to find another state to live in.”
Garrett said the commissioners would be doing a disservice to its constituents if the commission does not recognize that there are legitimate fears and concerns.
“I understand there are legal ramifications to what path we decide to take,” he said. “Because this is unprecedented, I would like to vote on unprecedented measures that we can take to try to represent a large portion of our public who have these concerns.”
Garrett said he would like to see more than a letter asking the governor to reconsider.
“I feel like lots of folks have done that over the past year,” Garrett said. “It doesn’t seem like much of a back and fourth conversation. It feels like comply, or else.”
Garrett said there is “a lot of hate going on out there and that is not healthy.”
“This could be looked at as fueling the fire or it could be looked at as fighting fire with fire. There is some drastic difference on this and people are pretty ramped up on both sides.”
Garrett said he wants to see the county take all legal means possible to oppose that state’s mandates that take away local control.
“I am not presenting it to be anti vaccine or anti masks,” Garrett said. “I do think people should have personal choice with a medical decision like this. This is my attempt to start a conversation with the board.”
Commissioner Margaret Magruder and Commissioner Henry Heimuller responded by voicing their concerns that opposing state and federal mandates may well jeopardize county funding received from the state and federal governments.
“We are required to enforced laws, especially for public health programs,” Columbia Legal Counsel Robin McIntyre told the commissioners. “Not complying with laws would probably effect our state and federal funding and could present liability issues.”
“If the county is financially sufficient we could do what ever we wanted but we are not and we depend on the state and federal governments for various agency funding,” Magruder said. “I am concerned with how this would effect our funding if we are not going to enforce laws that we are required to enforce.”
“When you take a look at the county budget, 75% are programs that are funded by state and federal dollars,” Heimuller said. “Those aren’t local tax dollars, those are dollars that come from our governor and state and federal governments. I don’t think any of the counties want to jeopardize that funding that is coming to help end the pandemic.”
Heimuller said he recognizes the concerns over the mandates and that the commission needs to convey those concerns to the governor, but he said the proposed resolution is the wrong form in which to oppose the mandates.
“I am very concerned that we are losing track of what the governor is attempting to do, and that is ending the pandemic,” Heimuller said.
“I would like to pursue whatever options we can to try to create some checks and balances under a state of emergency and the impact those policies are creating on our county,” Garrett said.
“It all goes back to wearing masks and being vaccinated,” Magruder said.
“I don’t think so,” Garrett replied, saying the concern is about keeping business and schools open. “I would think there would be a way to challenge the mandates of the state without breaking the law.”
“If we could come up with a legitimate solution for this I am absolutely open to the conversation,” Magruder said. “To me this (resolution) is not a solution. There is always room for collaboration and negotiation but I don’t think just pushing back is a way. I would be happy to continue the conversation but this I cannot support.”
“I do think that we need to push back,” Garrett said. “I have very little confidence of collaboration with the state at the moment.”
No formal action was taken by the board of commissioners on the resolution and no date for further discussions on the mandates was scheduled.
