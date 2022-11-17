Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Clatskanie School District Board is looking for a new superintendent.

The board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz during its Nov. 14 regular meeting.

Cathy Hurowitz

Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz makes a point during the school security town hall on Feb. 27, 2020 at Clatskanie Middle/High School.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Will you be spending more or less or about the same for Christmas gifts this holiday?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.