Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) is one of 13 high schools and four middle schools in Oregon receiving recognition as a high achieving leadership program with a Gold Council Award.
The Oregon Association of Student Councils (OASC) sponsors the award, which sets high standards for student councils and leadership programs, and honors them if they can reach or exceed these goals.
The leadership programs begin by setting goals in the fall and actively participate in leadership activities and events throughout the year. In order to receive the award, programs must create and encourage activities that promote inclusivity among all students at the school and provide a series of events that include a variety of different areas/disciplines in the school. Along with involvement in the school, they must also demonstrate that they are gaining valuable leadership and professional skills that they can take with them outside of school.
“The impact of student leaders is truly extraordinary," OASC Leadership Consultant Team Adviser Sarah Cole said. "They directly affect the climate and culture of their schools, often extending their influence into the community and beyond. During COVID, we have seen student leaders show incredible resiliency, positivity,creativity and strength in the face of adversity,”
School reaction
“This recognition signifies the amount of work that the student leaders have dedicated to the school community throughout the year, as well as the support that the school, teachers, and district provide so that they can be successful,” CMHS Leadership Advisor Nina Brewer said.
The CMHS Leadership Class consists of students 9-12, some of which are elected officers, others that are appointed to leadership positions, and others still that just want to be involved in planning activities and sculpting school culture, according to Brewer.
“It is a class that extends far beyond the school day and often requires students to work before school, after school, on weekends, and during vacation time,” Brewer said. “The class touches on a wide array of topics and skills including, but not limited to, activity planning, recognition, service, community and climate building, character training, teamwork, public relations, problem-solving, and mentorship.”
Brewer said the leadership class provides life navigation opportunities for each student.
“I hope that this program brings confidence to individual students,” she said. “The confidence that comes from finding their own strengths, their own voice, their own passions, and using that confidence to do things that make the people and the places around them better.”
The recognition
Usually, the award winning schools are recognized in person at the OASC Spring Conference in April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the schools are being honored virtually and the certificates will be mailed to the schools in August.
The Oregon Association of Student Councils, founded in 1949 and sponsored by The Coalition of Oregon School Administrators (COSA), serves middle and high school students and advisers from around the state. They provide conferences, workshops,online newsletters and summer leadership camps designed to heighten student leadership development and improve school culture.
In the last few years, OASC has also added a Capitol Ambassador program and has begun organizing with affinity groups. The association is guided by their mission statement: Committed to leadership development with a vision for service, involvement and action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.