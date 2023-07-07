Bridge Closure

The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16 for up to eight days.

 Courtesy photo from ODOT

The Lewis and Clark Bridge is slated to close for eight days on July 16, and local agencies are working to ensure efficient emergency services during the closure.

Columbia River Fire and Rescue EMS Division Chief Jerry Cole said that their number one concern with the bridge is being able to provide emergency transport to its citizens.

