The Columbia County Board of Commissioners has approved the Port of Columbia County’s application to rezone 837 acres at Port Westward from Primary Agriculture to Resource Industrial Planned Development.
The approval came at the county commissioners regular public meeting Wednesday, Sept. 22. The decision follows deliberations on the rezone efforts during the board of commissioner's July meeting.
The commissioners previously approved the rezone application in 2014 and 2018.
In its 2018 ruling, the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) remanded the application back to Columbia County for additional information on one point, asking for further analysis that the five allowed uses for the rezone property can be reasonably compatible with neighboring farms.
“We are pleased that the Columbia County Commissioners continue to agree with the Port’s assessment that responsible industrial and agricultural uses can exist together as good neighbors as they have historically,” Columbia County Port Executive Director Doug Hayes said. “The Port has effectively answered the question of compatibility and now looks forward to moving in a positive direction for economic development in north Columbia County.”
Port Westward is a deep-water port with existing dock facilities and direct access to the 43-foot federal navigation channel in the Columbia River. The 837-acre expansion area at Port Westward will address the need, both at the local and state level, for industrial land.
Prior to the rezone, there was no developable acreage at Port Westward that was not encumbered with wetlands, conservation easements, existing rural industrial facilities, transmission lines, or long-term leases.
In its application the Port identified the deep-water port at Port Westward as the “unique resource” justifying the rezone, as specifically allowed in Oregon Administrative Rules. As a result, any business wanting to locate on the rezone property must be significantly dependent on the river port.
The Port further limited the rezone property to five allowable uses:
- Forestry and Wood Products processing, production, storage, and transportation
- Dry Bulk Commodities transfer, storage, production, and processing
- Liquid Bulk Commodities processing, storage, and transportation
- Natural Gas and derivative products, processing, storage, and transportation
- Breakbulk storage, transportation, and processing
“It’s worth noting that LUBA has never denied the Port’s rezone application,” Hayes said. “The application was remanded by LUBA, which means they sent it back for additional information, analysis, and consideration at the local level. This is a common process for significant land use decisions.”
While there has been support for the rezone based on its economic opportunities, there has also been opposition based on concerns about farm land erosion and environmental issues such as flooding and pollution.
Environmental watchdog Columbia Riverkeeper's Conservation Director Dan Serres said in a published interview in The Chief in July following the commissioners deliberations about the rezone, that his group will appeal the commissioner's decision to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals.
"For someone who has been involved in agriculture my entire life, this is very personal for …
In a conversation following the commissioners approval Sept. 22, The Chief gains further insight from Hayes about the next steps with the rezoning.
The Chief: What now will be the next steps for development with this project?
Hayes: There is now a 21-day appeal period before the approval goes into effect. If no appeals are made to the Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) the rezone will be completed and official, changing the property adjacent to the current Port Westward Industrial Park from Primary Agriculture 80 zone to the Resource Industrial Planned Development (RIPD) zone.
The Chief: What industries, businesses will best fit in this development effort and why?
Hayes: Rural industrial uses would be possible through a conditional use process, only if they are substantially dependent on the river port and are one of the five allowed uses. See above.
The Chief: What businesses/industries have applied or are expected to apply for development at the site?
Hayes: The Port still has an Option to Lease Agreement with NW Innovation Works (NWIW) for the rezone property, which they have given no indication that they are pursuing. According to their statement to the Port, NWIW has temporized all business activity in the Pacific Northwest, including closing their Kalama office.
The Port continues to field many calls from interested parties in the acreage at Port Westward, but no meaningful discussions will take place until the land is properly zoned. When land is appropriately zoned and available, the Port will be marketing the property and open to discussions with developers.
The Chief: What does the Port see as the monetary value of this new development to Columbia County?
Hayes: Because there is no new development approved, we cannot put any hard numbers to this. But using the existing industry operations currently sited at Port Westward and the NEXT Renewable Fuels project as examples, any development will require a large capital investment and generate high wage jobs.
The Chief: How many acres are involved in this development?
Hayes: Just to be clear, there are no development plans, this is rezoning only. The rezone is for 837 acres, some of which will be used for development and some of which will be used for buffer areas by current Port agricultural tenants. The specific number of acres involved in the rural industrial development will depend on the type of projects that get approved.
Follow this story at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
