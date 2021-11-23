New Details Posted at 4 p.m. Nov. 23
The following is a release from Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
On Saturday, November 20, at 12:24 p.m. crews were dispatched to the Vance Terrace Apartments on West C Street in Rainier.
There were two apartment units that suffered heavy fire damage and multiple apartment units that had heavy smoke and water damage. There were a total of 18 apartment units that were evacuated which ultimately displaced all the families in each of the eighteen units. Firefighters managed to control the fire within 40 minutes of arriving on scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by our Fire Marshal and our local Columbia County Fire Investigation Team. Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred, medics evaluated one patient with smoke inhalation and another patient who suffered from minor burns, neither patient required hospital transport by our paramedics. Firefighters found a deceased dog in one of the units and a cat that is unaccounted for.
The residents did a great job of evacuating and doing their due diligence to stay safe following this devastating event.
Crews remained on scene for several hours mopping up and monitoring any additional fire spread. We were assisted by Clatskanie Fire, Longview Fire, Rainier Police Department and Clatskanie PUD. The Columbia County Fire Investigation Team was also on scene, their support and assistance in mitigating the fire was crucial. Red Cross provided the displaced residents assistance as well.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue would like to stress that working smoke alarms give you an early warning so you can get outside quickly. A closed door may also slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire. Smoke alarms save lives and smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries. If there is a fire in your home, smoke spreads fast and you need smoke alarms to give you time to get out. For more information on fire safety contact Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
Previous coverage posted at 7 a.m. Nov. 22
Investigators are still working to determine the specific cause of an apartment fire in Rainier.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) firefighters responded to the apartment complex fire at 12:24 p.m. Nov. 20 on W. C Street in Rainier. 18 families were displaced this afternoon due to the extent of the damage and circumstances.
There were minor injuries but paramedics didn’t transport anyone to the hospital, according to a report from CRFR.
"These incidents are extremely difficult for the families involved, and they all need extra support," a CRFR Facebook post reads.
The estimated amount of damage to the apartment complex had not been release by authorities at the time of this post.
Clatskanie Fire, Longview, Cowlitz, Scappoose Fire and Rainier Police along with Clatskanie PUD responded to the fire scene.
