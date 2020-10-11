Georgia-Pacific (GP) has announced a $25 million investment at the Wauna Mill in the Clatskanie area for a new Angel Soft® bath tissue converting line.
Wauna Mill produces millions of cases of Angel Soft® bath tissue each year that are shipped to customers throughout the western United States.
The Wauna Mill’s vision is to safely and responsibly provide the best value products to customers, and the new converting line will help achieve that goal, according to Wauna Mill spokesperson Kristi Ward.
"The new converting line takes large rolls of bath tissue that come from our paper machine and turns those larger roles into the size rolls consumers purchase," Ward said. "During the next year, it will be assembled at the mill before starting up sometime in 2021."
Wauna Mill Vice President and mill manager Jeremy Ness said the $25 million investment helps improve GP's competitiveness in the market.
"I am proud of all of the Wauna team’s efforts to earn this investment and our track record of serving our customers with a quality product," Ness said. "In addition, I am excited for the new job opportunities this brings for the team members who staff this new line.”
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said the mill investment is a positive economic signal for the city.
“This is great news,” Hinkelman said. “It shows Corporate GP’s commitment to the Wauna Mill and its long term future. We welcome the investment and the prospect of new jobs."
To prepare for the new line, the Wauna Mill is currently hiring entry level technicians.
Ward said while she could not provide a specific number of people the mill is seeking for the new tissue production, she said Wauna Mill continues to hire for several positions including electricians, however, the mill is seeking entry level technicians for the tissue converting line.
"Team members who are already at the facility will bid into these new positions on the Angel Soft® line," Ward said. "However, we will need to hire and train new team members to work the vacated positions. These are union positions with United Steelworkers Local 1097 and they are shift work."
Ward said the mill is seeking people who like to work around machinery and automated equipment, including equipment basic care, and enjoy working with other people to make a quality product.
"We do offer-on-the job training and there are advancement opportunities," Ward said. "We are also seeking electricians and these could be dayshift or shift positions."
Interested parties can apply at www.kochcareers.com and select the Clatskanie location.
Wauna Mill, at 92326 Taylorville Road in Clatskanie, currently employs approximately 725 team members.
