The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will receive over $1 billion in additional transportation funding as part of the federal infrastructure package, according to Oregon Transportation Commission Chair Bob Van Brocklin.
“Congress completed work on the largest infrastructure finance bill in history," Van Brocklin said. "Once signed by the president, the $1.2 billion bill will allow ODOT to address a number of major challenges in our state."
President Biden is scheduled to sign the historic legislation next week at the White House.
The money will go toward projects around the state that will benefit drivers, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians, help maintain roads and bridges, and address climate change, according to Van Brocklin.
"We’re still analyzing the legislation to determine exactly how much funding ODOT will receive and where it will spend the money," Van Brocklin said. "Many projects are ready for construction, and others are in the final stages of planning, so we should be able to move quickly."
Columbia County funding
City leaders in Columbia County are hopeful the region will see a fair share of the $1.2 billion.
Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgersen said improvements along Highway 30 should be a priority.
“Somehow the plans for Highway 30 improvements became less and less of a priority (over the years),” he said. “The city would hope that those improvements would again become a priority for ODOT.”
The city’s feasibility study is seeking a permanent solution to the Fox Creek flooding that could help lead to the Highway 30 improvements, according to Jorgersen.
“Once we complete the study it may include suggestions on what improvements could be made for Highway 30,” he said. “Maybe a culvert replacement is part of that. Maybe a bridge. We won’t know for sure until that feasibility study is done.”
Another area of transportation safety concern is Veterans Way near the Rainier City Park.
“At that location there are multiple lanes of Highway 30 in both directions,” Jorgersen said. “It is extremely dangerous for pedestrians to cross and dangerous for drivers as well because of the fast traffic. It is an area the city council has been concerned about for some time.”
Jorgersen said he is hopes once the Fox Creek study is done, the city can meet with ODOT in sessions facilitated by state Sen. Betsy Johnson.
“We want to make sure things get done,” he said. “Even if we aren’t on the first priority list to receive a portion of the new federal funds, this could free up other money for projects in Rainier.”
According to Jorgersen, the Oregon Legislature fairly divided the recent funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“The legislature did a good job in getting the ARPA funds evenly distributed across the state. I would hope that they take the same approach with this new federal funding,” Jorgensen said.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said he’ll consider the city’s options about additional funding from ODOT.
“I have no requests into ODOT for any project funding other that the already-awarded grant for improvements to Tichenor Street,” Hinkelman said. “If ODOT sends out a request for projects, I will sit down with my public works director and figure out what, if anything, we want to do.”
Van Brocklin said the Oregon Transportation Commission and ODOT will direct the funds, combined with state funding from the Oregon Legislature to "make real progress" on Oregon’s transportation priorities.
A portion of the $1.2 billion will be allocated over the next five years for highway and bridge construction and maintenance, safety improvements, mass transit investments, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, electric vehicle charging stations, and efforts to reduce carbon emissions from transportation sources, according to Van Brocklin.
“These resources will help us address congestion, which is increasing in our urban areas as the state’s population continues to grow; freight mobility, earthquake recovery preparedness, passenger rail, and other elements of the comprehensive mobility system we seek to create," Van Brocklin said. "All of this work will focus on improving our economy, our environment, and the quality of life of all Oregonians. Working together, we can attain this vision."
In anticipation of this major new commitment at the federal level, beginning in 2020, the Oregon Transportation Commission and ODOT began working on a number of changes to create a modern transportation system that prioritizes equity, climate, safety, and the delivery of reliable transportation options to serve the diverse need of citizens and businesses across the state, according to Van Brocklin.
"These early efforts position us to quickly invest the federal funds we receive and additional funds we will seek from new and continuing federal grant programs authorized by the bill Congress passed last weekend," he said. “The Oregon Transportation Commission and ODOT are deeply grateful for the hard work of our federal delegation to make this historic legislation a reality. We look forward to putting these new resources to work to build a better future for the people of Oregon.”
