New details posted at 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, March 31 just before 10 a.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers and Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies responded to a disturbance call involving a suspect at Grumpy's Towing in Scappoose on 53279 Columbia River Highway, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office detective Shannon Wilde.
Shortly after they arrived, a CCSO deputy and an OSP trooper fired their weapons at an adult male suspect.
The suspect was pronounced deceased.
New details reveal the suspect was wanted for felony murder charges.
The Washington Major Crimes Team has taken the lead on the investigation at the request of Columbia County.
At the time of this posting, the suspect's identity had not been disclosed.
New details posted at 11:30 a.m.
An officer-involved shooting occurred earlier today at Grumpy's Towing, at 53279 Columbia River Highway, according to a statement from Columbia County Public Information.
The shooting involved a Columbia County Sheriff's deputy.
"No officers were injured, and the incident is currently under investigation. Traffic along Highway 30 is not impacted," the statement reads.
Previous coverage posted at 11:15 a.m.
Highway 30 just north of Scappoose has reopened following police activity.
Multiple police agencies including Oregon State Police troopers, Columbia County Sheriff's deputies, Scappoose Police and St. Helens Police officers responded to the scene of a local business.
Details of the event are pending. Follow this developing story here online at thechiefnews.com.
