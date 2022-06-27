The Rainier Police Department is adding a new, third patrol officer.
Phillip George will be sworn in as the newest Rainier Police Department officer during the Rainier City Council’s June 27 meeting.
George, 31, joins the department after a year-long recruitment process by the city of Rainier. He grew up in Rainier and attended high school locally before graduating from Newberg High School in 2009.
From there, George joined the U.S. Army and conducted two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a medic with the airborne infantry.
He concluded his military service in 2016. His post-military career included stints doing armed security at Boeing’s Seattle facility, as a wildlands firefighter in Kalama and with the Transportation Security Administration at Portland International Airport. Most recently, George worked as a metal trade journeyman with the Pipefitters Local 290.
George has deep roots in the community. His great grandfather was a doctor in Clatskanie, and his father, Russ, served as an officer with the Rainier Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies.
“The thing I’m most excited about is continuing my father’s legacy,” George said. “I know the community and I understand its people and its history.”
Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said the city plans to send George to the police academy from October to February.
“We’re happy to have Officer George joining our police department,” Jorgensen said. “His lifelong familiarity with Rainier will serve its residents well for years to come.”
"Officer George will be a great addition to the dedicated staff that we currently have," Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said. "To see him carry on his father’s legacy in Law Enforcement is remarkable. His father would be proud.”
The starting salary for an entry level recruit police officer is $4,302 a month. The top pay step for a Rainier Patrol officer is $5,491 a month.
A chief, sergeant and two other officers currently serve the Rainier Police Department.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office currently serves Clatskanie as its contracted law enforcement agency.
