The Vernonia School Board announces and welcomes Dr. Jim Helmen as the new superintendent of the school district effective July 1.
“Dr. Helmen is a very competent and talented individual that embodies the skills and character traits our district desires in a superintendent, to propel our district forward into its next phase of growth," Vernonioa School District Board Chair Stacey Pelster said. "We are extremely excited to be joining in partnership with him as we take this step for the future of the Vernonia School District."
“It is an honor to be selected as the Vernonia School District Superintendent and becoming a part of the Vernonia community," Helmen said. "I look forward to serving our students, staff, and community in building on the current progress of the district. I am excited to work together to ensure that all students are prepared for life, post-secondary education/training, and career paths they may choose. I strongly believe a quality education is the key to success for all of our students and our community. Go Loggers!”
Helmen has served as the Director of Student Services and Innovation for the Clatskanie School District since July 2020. Prior to his current position, Helmen held the positions of middle/high school principal and assistant principal from 2015 to 2020.
Helmen received his Educational Specialist (EdS) degree from Lewis and Clark college in Educational Leadership.
For more information, contact Stacey Pelsterat at stacey.pelster@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.