Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued a $2,800 fine to the City of Clatskanie.

The fine follows repeated failures at the city's sewer plant. The violations are of the DEQ's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NEPDES) permit that regulates the city's wastewater treatment plant.

Clatskanie Sewer Plant

The Clatskanie sewer plant is located at 100 NW 4th Street in Clatskanie.
Going In

A diver prepares to enter the wastewater at the Clatskanie sewer plant during a repair project last spring.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Will you be celebrating the holiday with a real Christmas tree or with an artificial tree?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.