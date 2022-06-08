The Port of Columbia County has adopted a $14.9 million operating budget.
The 2022-23 budget is a slight decrease from the previous fiscal year, according to Port officials, who attributed that to a smaller projected capital outlay.
The Port of Columbia County Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday, June 8, to adopt the fiscal year budget and to set the port’s annual property tax levy to an assessed rate of zero for the third year in a row.
Highlights in the 2022-2023 budget
- There are 42 business tenants located on port property sites throughout the district and over 100 individual tenants at each the Scappoose Airport and Scappoose Bay Marina.
- Combined budgeted revenues for all tenant leases, permits, and licenses amount to more than $5.1 million.
- Port Westward remains the port’s most profitable property site, accounting for $3.305 million of revenue and 52.8% of the port’s total revenue.
- The port intends to spend an estimated $5.6 million in capital projects. Over the past 10 fiscal years the port has invested over $38.4 million throughout the port district.
“The port has proven over the years that it can be fiscally sustainable," Port of Columbia County Executive Director Sean Clark said. "Our strong financial position allows us to leave the tax levy at zero for another year and let that money stay with residents and businesses in the port district,”
Port Projects
Clark's outlines developing Port projects in his budget message, including three central projects.
Scappoose Airport
The Port completed the new 31,500 sq.ft. building at the Scappoose Airport last year.
"The Port is currently marketing the new building and anticipates that it will be occupied during the coming year," he states. "The addition of the new building and recent infrastructure improvements at the airport are attracting business interest both within the airport fence and the surrounding vicinity, expanding opportunities for the Port and in support of the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center (OMIC)."
McNulty Creek
Clark also said that the Port is moving forward with the site preparation at the McNulty Creek Industrial Park in St. Helens, preparing it for development.
"McNulty Creek is a certified site by the State of Oregon and one of the few shovel-ready industrial sites in Columbia County," Clark said. "The Port is actively marketing the site for a possible build-to-suit opportunity to businesses looking to locate or expand in the county."
NEXT Renewable Fuels
In FY18-19 the Port approved a lease option for NEXT Renewable Fuels with the intent to build a facility to produce renewable diesel.
"Once in operation, this $2B facility will generate upwards of 240 jobs and an additional $4-6 million a year in revenue for the Port," Clark said. "In September of 2021, NEXT began making lease payments to the Port of $108k per month."
At the time of the budget message printing, NEXT was waiting for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) air quality permit. Clark stated that NEXT has started the Environmental Impact Statement process with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Footprint
The Port’s portfolio of about 2,400 acres of land is comprised of six industrial parks, an airport, a marine park with an RV park and campground, and two other property sites.
The budget committee consists of the Port Commissioners and an equal number of community members who oversee and approve the annual budget process.
A copy of the 2022-2023 budget is attached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.