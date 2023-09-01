Fairgrounds

The metal roofs on the fairgrounds barns are at least 50 years old.

 Jon Campbell / Country Media, Inc.

Now that the summer months are coming to a close, and the Columbia County Fair has come and gone, fairgrounds officials have focused on addressing some of the much-needed repairs for the aging fairgrounds infrastructure.

Fair Board President Peggy Howell said seven barn roofs need replacing at the fairgrounds. In 2022, it was announced that the fairgrounds would receive grant money to support building a pole barn and repairing the rusting metal roofs.

