Very large salmon are swimming through downtown Clatskanie.
The salmon are the focus of a new mural along the side of the former Hazen Hardware building on Nehalem Street. Those passing through the city along Highway 30 can see the new colorful mural as they drive by.
Read more about the local artist who is bringing such work to the city in the Friday, August 21 print edition of The Chief.
