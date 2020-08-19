Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Very large salmon are swimming through downtown Clatskanie.

Big Fish
These large salmon are 'swimming' across the side of this downtown building in Clatskanie.

The salmon are the focus of a new mural along the side of the former Hazen Hardware building on Nehalem Street. Those passing through the city along Highway 30 can see the new colorful mural as they drive by.

Homeward Bound
The new mural shows spawning salmon. The artwork has been carefully placed on the side of the former Hazel Hardware building in downtown Clatskanie.

Read more about the local artist who is bringing such work to the city in the Friday, August 21 print edition of The Chief.

