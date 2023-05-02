The RJSHS History Bowl Team has returned from the National History Bowl in Arlington, VA.
The local students joined more than 250 teams, and approximately 1,000 students competing. The RJSHS team earned second place nationally for all 50 states for small schools.
“I am so proud of these Rainier students, for our team, for all the studying they did to com…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.