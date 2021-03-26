What was that streak of light across the night time sky over the Pacific Northwest Thursday?
Photos and video of the event filled social media posts, triggering all sorts of speculations.
Astronomer Jonathan McDowell, who KGW Portland reported is with the Center for Astrophysics, posted a tweet saying the streak was debris from a rocket.
"The Falcon 9 second stage from the Mar 4 Starlink launch failed to make a deorbit burn and is now reentering after 22 days in orbit," McDowell wrote in his tweet. "Its reentry was observed from the Seattle area at about 0400 UTC Mar 26."
The National Weather Service (NWS) responded to McDowell's tweet.
"We have been getting a number of calls about this," the NWS tweet reads. "This looks like what we have seen in all of your videos. Not official, but this fits the bill.
In a following tweet the NWS added, "We want to reiterate that we are NOT the officials on this type of event and do not have exact answers for what this could be. We too are waiting for more information from official sources."
Later reports supported McDowell's rocket debris explanation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.