There are new details emerging concerning the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum’s efforts to build at the new site across from the Rainier Senior Center.
The museum is currently housed in a room at the Rainier City Hall. Local businessman Steve Oliva donated a small parcel of land along West A Street across from the Rainier Senior Center for the new museum building and ground was cleared at the site last fall. Since than museum officials have been going through the required permitting process and raising the needed finances for the move.
The Chief has reached out to Rainier Oregon Historical Museum President Kay Heflin and the museum board with the following questions.
The Chief: We understand that your group has been challenged with the permitting process and gaining the needed finances for development of the new museum location. Could you bring us up to date about the status of the project?
Kay Heflin: City Administrator, Scott Jorgenson, has assured us that the planning commission is looking at updating their requirements about not being able to build a metal building where our new museum will be built. Our museum board has been looking at building a Barndominium that is a partial steel building with accents of rock, and designed to fit in with the current design of homes that are near our property on West “A” St.
The Chief: We also understand that your group has an opportunity for a matching grant to help cover the cost of the project, could you explain that and tell us what is the current estimated cost of the new building project?
Heflin: To date, our museum has raised $75,500 for our building fund. Once we raise $100,000, an anonymous donor that will match our $100,000. We are asking anyone interested in preserving the history of Rainier and its surrounding communities to donate to the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum building fund, by sending a donation to ROHM, PO Box 762, Rainier, Oregon 97048.
Write on your check, or attach a note, that your donation is for the museum building fund. We only have just under $25,000 to raise to receive the $100,000 matching donation, then we can start by hiring an architect and create our building blueprints. We won’t know an estimated cost until we have blue prints drawn up and know the dimensions of the building we are wanting to build. We estimate that it will take $500,00 to $700,000 to complete our museum.
The Chief: What is your timeline to move forward and complete the new building?
Heflin: It is hard to estimate a timeline for completing our new building. It will all depend on our fundraising. By the end of the month, Jason Schmidt will take out the last two stumps and finish leveling our property. We are so grateful to Jason who has donated his time to clear the brush and trees from our property. Our museum highly recommends Jason Schmidt, JR Trucking, of Deer Island, for any land work or hauling that you need done.
Once we raise $100,000 and receive the $100,000 matching donation, then we can move forward and cut the curb for an entry way and install sidewalks as required to build on our property, and we can move forward with our plans to build our new museum. Our timeline to finish our building will be determined by the estimated cost, after an architect draws up plans for our building.
The Chief: Why is this new facility needed now and what is your vision that the new building will offer the community?
Heflin: We are outgrowing the room that we have at city hall. There is no room for any more display cases. We have four additional display cases in the hallways of city hall. We can’t accept any large items. We have no room to display them. We have been offered a roll top desk that was used by one of the first postmasters in Rainier. A piano from the First Congregational Church, which was Rainier’s first church in Rainier, has been donated to us and is being stored elsewhere.
One of Rainier’s first fire trucks will be donated to the museum if we have a heated room to keep it in. The fire truck will be highlighted in our museum. We hope it will attract school children to our museum. We also have logging items that are promised to us if we get a larger museum. Our new museum will offer a meeting room to be used by the public.
We will offer more events and learning opportunities in sharing historical research and the history of Rainier and surrounding communities that will interest school classes and the general public.
Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chief.
