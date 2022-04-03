Clatskanie Farmers Market (CFM) organizers have officially surpassed their $15,000 goal to support the development of a year-round farmers market.
As of Friday, April 1, 77 donors contributed $15,275 to support a cool storage build-out, shelving & displays, chest freezers, technology to support sales and admin, and general building upgrades, according to a description for CFM's Givebutter campaign.
With a fundraising match from the Oregon Coast Visitors Association, the CFM stands to collect $30,000 for renovations to transform the former Clatskanie Chief newspaper building on 80 NE Art Steele Street into a market square.
Pippinstock Homestead of Clatskanie wrote the following testimonial supporting the food hub.
“(Clatskanie Food Hub) will allow people like myself with a backyard garden or a small homestead to sell products. This model leverages the farm-direct laws to create immense opportunity for everyone in our community (and) is key for us to have a local, sustainable food system here!”
The future hub site will offer a selection of produce, meat, eggs, dairy, and dry goods.
CFM began in 2014 with a mission of "serv(ing) as a community venue for farmers and artisans to encourage the creation and growth of local, sustainable businesses," the non-profit's mission statement reads.
To learn more about the project, visit clatskaniefarmersmarket.com and click on the Clatskanie Food Hub tab.
