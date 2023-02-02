Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

"I am excited to take on this role and honored to be the first woman elected as Sheriff in Multnomah County. Over my career, I have been a trailblazer because I've had to be,” Nicole Morrisey O'Donnell told The Chief.

Oath of Office
Historical Moment

Sheriff Morrisey O'Donnell being sworn in Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Morrisey O'Donnell was sworn in as the 41st Sheriff of Multnomah County. It is the first time in the 168-year history of the agency that a woman has been elected to the position. Multnomah County is the most populous in Oregon and includes Portland.

In the Yearbook

A photo of Nicole Morrisey O'Donnell from the Clatskanie Middle/High School yearbook in 1992,
