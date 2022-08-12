The Clatskanie City Council may soon begin reviewing steps to address city and business operators concerns about recreational vehicles (RVs) parked on city streets and on private property without legal consent.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said he has been reviewing consistent complaints about transient and abandoned RVs.
“The transient RVs park at different places all over town,” Hinkelman said. “They move around so that are not technically violating city law, but they are parking and not hooking up to required services. There is also the issue of abandoned RVs.”
Hinkelman said the city wants to take a proactive approach in addressing the citizens’ concerns.
“So, we are looking at this as public safety issue,” he said.
The City of Rainier recently passed an ordinance to address citizens’ concerns about RVs in that community. Hinkelman said Clatskanie’s city council could review that ordinance to see if it might be adaptable in his city.
According to the City of Rainier's ordinance, the purpose is to limit the use of camper vehicles and other nonpermanent structures for permanent human habitation.
"Because it is the determination of the city council that their use in the city for permanent habitation is deleterious to the health, safety and welfare not only of the persons residing therein, but, additionally, of the public at large," the Rainier ordinance states.
Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said his city’s ordinance was developed with the input of the city council and the city planning commission. Portions of the Rainier RV ordinance were patterned after similar ordinances in other jurisdictions, including Longview, Washington and Aurora, Oregon.
“The city and council have been receiving complaints from citizens about people living in RVs for prolonged periods of time,” Jorgensen said. “It was felt that the concerns about the RVs needed to be addressed from a public health standpoint. There’s also the issue that RVs take up a lot of room when they’re parked on the sides of streets in residential neighborhoods.”
Jorgensen said the Rainier City Council and the city’s planning commission still wanted to enable people to have visitors in their RVs on a short-term basis, or for visitors to bring their RVs onto residents’ properties, so provisions were included in the Rainier ordinance to allow for those instances.
Abandoning a vehicle is against the law, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The registered vehicle owner could be held responsible even if they sold the vehicle but failed to file the proper paperwork with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), The registered owner could be subject to a Class B Traffic Violation as well as cost to remove and dispose of the vehicle, according to ODOT.
Ban on psilocybin products
In other Clatskanie news, the city council has voted to send a two-year ban on psilocybin products within the city limits to voters.
Oregon Measure 109, which legalized the use of psilocybin products to those over 21 in a controlled clinical setting, was passed by Oregon voters in November 2020.
During the regular monthly Clatskanie City Council meeting Aug. 3, the council members voted 3-2 to refer the ban to voters in the November General Election. Councilor Gary Jones abstained, saying he needed more information before making his decision.
“There were a lot of people who testified against the ban during the council’s meeting,” Hinkelman said. “Those opposed to the ban were very much in favor of having the psilocybin products available for their medicinal purposes.”
Hinkelman said the two-year ban would allow the Oregon Health Authority to define and adopt rules to help guide cities and counties in regulating the psilocybin products.
