Clatskanie will soon be welcoming a new bakery, Cryptid Cookies.
The shop is owned and operated by Jason and Joyce Palm, high-school sweethearts who have four daughters.
The store is located in the small business plaza off Bel Air Drive at 225 East Columbia River Highway.
The name cryptid refers to those animals who may exist but are not recognized by scientists. Examples of cryptids include Bigfoot, Yeti and the Loch Ness monster.
Joyce began baking in earnest in 2019, when the word spread that she was great at baking. She has always been a baker, but now she specializes in her mouth-watering cookies.
Higher costs have caused some difficulties for the startup, according to Joyce.
“Rising inflation has made things tricky,” she said. “For example, eggs and powdered sugar have doubled.”
The couple is also concerned with supply chain issues, but no major hurdles so far in that area, they said.
Both Joyce and Jason think that word of mouth will be the biggest factor in helping the business grow.
“And we are optimistic the store will bridge that gap between retail and wholesale, which will also be available,” Joyce said.
Shipping will also be available, and Joyce intends to quickly honor all orders. Wholesale cookies, such as those that feature a company’s logo, promise to be a hit.
Joyce’s cooking rack has five shelves which on a busy day will be full. Joyce has been baking the cookies in a regular oven at her home, but now she now has a certified bakery oven, which she said will be very advantageous.
“We will go from seven quarts to 30 quarts of batter,” she said. “I will be able to easily make eight times as many cookies at a time.”
Joyce uses a printer regularly when baking cookies. She can do cookies with a company logo, any cryptid figure, Christmas items; just about anything that can be printed. The printer she uses is an Eddie, or an edible ink printer. The Eddie can print one cookie in 19 seconds or 12 in two minutes, according to their website.
It prints logos, photos and images directly on the cookie. The Eddie prints full color photographs and text directly onto the surface of the cookie.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkleman said he’s always thrilled when a new business comes to Clatskanie, and Cryptid Cookies is no exception.
“I am thrilled,” said Hinkleman. “It is always great when a new business opens here. I am looking forward to sampling their cookies!”
The couple will hold a soft opening for the business in mid-March. Joyce and her family are the only employees, but they say the number will grow along with the business.
The shop’s colorful cookie bags are printed with phrases such as “Treat Yo Self,” “We’re So Extra” and “Keep Calm and Eat a Cookie,” printed on their colorful cookie grab bag, residents here are in for a lot of good cookies!
Joyce says her four daughters keep asking their mom and dad when the opening will be. She laughed and said,
“They are more excited than we are.”
Once the shop is open in March, Cryptid Cookies hours will be 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.
You can reach the couple at cryptidcookiesbyjoyce@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.