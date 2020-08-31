Nearly two years since its most recent listing in December of 2018, the former Hump’s Restaurant, located at 50 Columbia River Highway, still sits empty, waiting for a potential buyer.
ARK Real Estate, Inc., broker Jenny Erhardt said she receives calls from promising restaurant entrepreneurs on a regular basis but will “find many times that their ability to securing the financing necessary to purchase the building has been just out of reach.”
Erhardt said the initial expenditures for restaurant start-ups tend to be large and take careful planning to finalize.
“There are a few potential buyers in the local market watching this building very closely, Enthadt said, “and there have been a few out of state leads as well.”
Erhardt said many calls are drive-by inquiries, meaning potential buyers are calling after driving through the community. Many of the business owners are on their way to the Oregon Coast, or are from out of the area and want to know about the town’s potential, as well as the building, she said.
“They like the town’s charm,” Erhardt said.
The Humps building offers a 12,000-square-foot interior. The two-story building includes a basement.
The list price is $850,000. Both purchase and lease options are available, according to Erhardt.
Current and possible floor plans are available for review. The building features distinct yet connected spaces, as well as river access, which Erhardt said are elements the real estate agency is using to market the building.
“The building could be divided up into a multiple lease situation,” Erhardt said. “The walls can be moved and usable spaces re-imagined.”
The owners have been earnestly listening to market feedback and respond to any and all offers,” Erhardt said.
City leaders have said that the Humps building would be a major economic trigger for Clatskanie.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said he would like to see the building continue to be used as a restaurant, with the Hump’s name attached.
“It was a historical landmark in Clatskanie and a destination,” Hinkelman said. “I would like to see that happen again for the city. It doesn’t have to be a traditional restaurant, a brew pub or something like that. I would like to see the building occupied and used as a restaurant, because that’s what it’s been for 50-60 years”
Hinkelman said the lack of buyers for the Humps property has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we’re in COVID world, I don’t think anything’s going to come of that any time soon,” Hinkelman said.
Humps Restaurant closed on Aug. 27, 2017.
General Manager Jeremiah Cameron said a combination of diminishing business and costly overhead led to the decision to close. Cameron is the son of owners Rob and Brenda Cameron, who reopened Hump’s in 2014 after previous owners shut it down in 2011,
Read more about the Humps Restaurant history in a series of previous Chief articles attached to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.