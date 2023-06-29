Clatskanie’s Olivia Sprague and Vernonia’s Nita Cook have just wrapped up stellar seasons as members of the Oregon Tech (OIT) Softball season that was runner-up in the NAIA Softball World Series.
Sprague is a sophomore and two-sport athlete at Oregon Tech, competing in softball and basketball for the Owls. Cook just wrapped up her freshman season.
“For me, being a part of a team with such success has been a huge opportunity. Being surrounded by teammates who are such driven and determined students, athletes, and friends have influenced me positively in every aspect of my life,” Sprague said. “I am thankful for the environment that has challenged me to be a better athlete and person as a whole.”
In high school, Cook was a two-time 2A/1A All-State selection, 2-time Northwest League MVP, and 3-time All-Northwest League selection. Sprague led Clatskanie Middle High School’s softball team to the 2019 3A state title and earned recognition as a 2-time All-Coastal Range League selection, and 3A All-State pick.
Despite the tough loss in the championship game, Cook really enjoyed being a part of the team and has high hopes for the program’s future.
“The overall season was incredibly fun. Lots of great memories and positive vibes. This team knows how to play with focus but also makes the game fun. We like to call it ‘focused fun .’ I am very excited about the next three years playing with some of my best friends,” Cook said. “This team has accomplished so much already, and I know we have unfinished business, so we will be back at the championship game again to win it all.”
The Owls ultimately lost to Southern Oregon in the championship game for the second time in three seasons. For both Cook and Sprague, something they emphasized was how much the team meant to them and that the focus was on not only playing their best but having fun competing.
“I think the biggest takeaway from this year is to have fun, enjoy the time you have,” Cook said. “In the biggest games we had, as a team, we made it a point to have fun, play loose, and enjoy the time. I’ve also learned how to handle pressure better.”
One of the highlights of Cook’s season was making ESPN’s Top Ten Plays of the Day on May 30. Cook made a diving play to stop the ball, and in one motion, flipped the ball to second base to secure an out. Her outstanding effort earned her the third-best play in the countdown, and was on Sportscenter that night.
Balancing act
Like many student-athletes, some of the challenges come from balancing school obligations with the commitment to the team. For Cook, balancing her social and sports life was made easy by the overlap between the team and her social circles. Regarding her studies, Cook said she always makes sure she leaves time to study or get her work done.
For Sprague, finding the right balance is a little trickier due to her playing basketball as well, but she still makes it work.
“Being a dual sport athlete in college has definitely been a tough road to navigate. Learning to take things day by day has prevented me from becoming overwhelmed by commitments,” Sprague said. “However, the coaches and instructors here at OIT have shown me they want nothing but for me to be successful. They understand I am often being pulled in different directions, but with good communication, they are here to assist me in conquering what I need to.”
Thanks to the community
While both Cook and Sprague have plenty going on between school and athletics, both made sure to mention how much their community’s support has meant to them.
“I would just like to thank the community for the support I have gotten throughout my years there,” Cook said.
For Sprague, she said that something that she has learned is the benefit of surrounding herself with supportive people and that the Clatskanie community has helped her learn that lesson.
“In every phase of my life, the Clatskanie community has shown me indefinite amounts of support, no matter the distance or the activity,” Sprague said. “I’d like to thank the Clatskanie community for providing me with endless love and uplifting encouragement.”
While the Owls weren’t able to achieve their goals of winning the NAIA Softball World Series this year, the talent-loaded program promises to be in the mix for years to come.
