A large fish, rare to the Oregon Coast, has been found on Sunset Beach near Seaside.
The 3.5 foot, 100 pound Opah was reported to the Seaside Aquarium at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. After seeing photographs of the unusual fish the Seaside Aquarium crew quickly responded and recovered the fish.
"It created quite the stir at the Aquarium where folks were encouraged to come take a look at this beautiful and odd looking fish," the Seaside Aquarium's Facebook post reads.
The fish will be frozen until the school year starts and the aquarium will use the Opah as part of its educational outreach with local school students by partnering with the Columbia River Maritime Museum's educational director, Nate Sandel.
"One lucky school group will get the chance to dissect this large fish," the Facebook post states.
While rare this far north it is not unheard of to find an Opah along the shoreline. According to OregonLive a 97 pound Opah was caught 37 miles off of the Columbia River Mouth in 2009.
Opahs can grow to over six feet and weigh over 600 pounds. They inhabit pelagic (meaning they live in the open ocean), tropical and temperate waters where they feed on krill and squid, according to the Seaside Aquarium's Facebook post.
