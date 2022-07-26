Major building and security improvements at the Clatskanie School District are well underway this summer.
The multiple projects are taking place at Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS) and at Clatskanie Elementary School (CES).
CMHS Projects
- Secure entrance and Phase 1 front office remodel
- Mechanical rooftop unit replacement
- Pumps and boilers system replacement
- Locker room water heater replacement
- Roof restoration
- Media Center window replacement
- Fire Alarm System replacement
- 2nd Floor corridor flooring replacement
- Restroom upgrades Phase I
- Upper Commons renovation including hallway and flooring
A new track surface is also being added at the high school athletic field. The major breakdown of the track surface was not included in the original bond plans and is being financed outside the original $10 million. The replacement has begun and will be complete by mid-summer.
CES Projects
- Secure entry upgrade
- Roof replacement
- Intercom/Switchboard upgrade
- Cardiff Door replacement
What is next
•New blacktop at CES and CMHS –new blacktop has been postponed to summer 2023 in the hopes that oil prices will have dropped, and the cost will not be quite so exorbitant as today.
•The complete division of the middle school and high school -Beginning in September 2022 all middle school classes will be on the second floor and all high school on the main floor other than science. In September 2023 that will permanently be reversed –all middle school classes will be on the main floor and high schoolers will have the second floor.
- Lighting and sound upgrades to the auditorium
- Bathroom Upgrades Phase 2
- Complete flooring upgrades
- Completion of office and student services area
Projects based on need
Clatskanie School Board member Kathy Engel said the projects underway this summer are based on immediate need.
“Such as roofs and our HVAC systems, as well as the very high priority of security, and costs,” she said. “We have postponed paving due to the huge inflation in cost of asphalt in the hopes it will be lower next summer if oil prices go down.”
Engel said McKinstry, the school district’s contractor, is conducting the most intrusive projects during the summer months.
“Work that must be done during the school year will be done with the least amount of interruption as possible and will make the needs of the staff and students a priority,” she said. “Most of it will not impact the classrooms.”
Engel said new security measures are being established at the schools, including secure entries at both the middle/high school and at the elementary school.
“During the initial arrival of students and staff in the morning the doors will be open as they always have been, but once the school day begins the doors will be locked and visitors will need to come through the front entry and be buzzed in by staff,” she said, adding that currently the school doors can be locked from the inside.
Funding for the school improvements is coming from a voter-approved $10 million bond and $4 million from the Oregon Department of Education.
“We are constantly looking for more grants and avenues of paying for the current and planned upgrades,” Engel said. “Giving an ‘estimated cost’ is a luxury that no longer exists in the current building environment. As stated in the bond report, everything is running 30% higher than when this bond was passed. It remains to be seen how far we can stretch these dollars and the team is constantly prioritizing every penny spent.”
The Chief will continue to follow the Clatskanie School District projects with frequent updates posted online at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
