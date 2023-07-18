After less than two months since opening, the operator of Cherry Bomb’s Café in Rainier says she must vacate the building that houses the café by the end of the month.
Opened May 26 by artist and entrepreneur Jessie Perkins, Cherry Bomb’s Cafe located at 102 E B St. was the fulfillment of Perkins’ dream to bring a fun, family-friendly business to Rainier.
“I wanted to create a magical place where everyone could feel safe “and at home in a fun, loving, fantastical environment,” Perkins said. I wanted to open a place for artistic expression, and create a hub for our budding artists in our community, especially our children. I truly wanted to show Columbia County that we, too, can have culture being brave with something new and exciting.”
The project began about a year ago, and Perkins began renting the space that was once Triple X Archery and spent nine months decorating and renovating the building to get up to code and open Cherry Bomb’s Cafe.
Perkins said they had to open before they were ready to counter the construction project’s mounting financial burden.
“I didn’t even get to finish my vision. I wasn’t all the way done with construction. I had a lot more dreams for the place. I am an artist, first and foremost. I’m not of the traditional business mindset,” Perkins said. “I know that was a tough gamble to take starting out, but I truly believed that the community would support us and the underdogs would come out on top. Sadly it just didn’t happen.”
The brightly colored interior of the store and the variety of sweets and creative drinks were part of what Perkins wanted to be an “interactive piece of art” that would touch all five senses. Sadly, Perkins said they did not get the business they needed to sustain the vision.
Slow summer
After a strong opening in May, business began to slow in the middle of June. Perkins said that the cafe was hoping to generate enough revenue to sustain itself into August during Rainier Days. Unfortunately, Perkins said that low turnout during Rainier Days and a lack of business during the weekend dashed their hopes.
Now Perkins and her staff have the unenviable task of having to “liquidate everything,” and the landlord has requested that she repaint the interior before she leaves at the end of the month.
“I’m having the hardest time preparing to undo and take apart what took me a year of my life to build, including nine months of construction; my whole life was sacrificed to bring this to life for our community,” Perkins said.
Cherry Bomb’s Cafe announced the closure on its Facebook page, where Perkins addressed the business’s closure in a video. The video has more than 380 reactions and more than 150 comments. Many of the comments express dismay at the closure and messages of support.
A community member has since started a Gofundme to try and generate financial support from within the community to help keep Perkins in business. Sadly, as of right now, Perkins says the company will only remain operational for the next three weeks.
“I can’t expect my landlord to let us stay for free while we get our feet on the ground, and that’s what it would take for us to continue,” Perkins said. “It just wasn’t in the cards, and now we face the horrible task of repainting the building and liquidating everything we have just to get out from under it all by the end of the month.”
A place for children
Part of what is so hard for Perkins is that she felt that Cherry Bomb’s Cafe filled a void in Rainier and Columbia County because there aren’t a lot of businesses directed towards kids and younger audiences.
While she and her staff tried everything they could to keep the place open, from hosting events to creating new menu items and drinks, the business never got the traction it needed to stay afloat. The closure marks the end of a long and difficult journey for Perkins.
“I’m grieving the loss of a piece of myself because I truly put my heart and soul into this place,” Perkins said. “I truly wanted to change the world for the better, even if it was just Rainier and Columbia County. If you want to see a change, be the change, and I did just that. I’m just sorry I couldn’t keep it alive.”
While Cherry Bomb’s Cafe may soon be gone, Perkins will have plenty of opportunities to bring art to Rainier as she has been commissioned to paint several murals around town. Perkins said she already has painted three murals in Rainier and six other businesses that have requested one.
One thing Perkins hopes is that even though the business did not work out, Cherry Bomb’s Cafe will inspire similar projects in the future.
“I hope the message of Love I was hoping to spread through the community through Cherry Bomb’s Cafe is remembered and not just as another business closing its doors too soon,” Perkins said. “Please don’t let the legacy die with the business. Cherry Bomb’s Cafe wasn’t just a business; it was a piece of my soul I wanted to share with the world.”
