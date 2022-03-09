A surprising and unexpected event disrupted the regular monthly meeting of the Clatskanie City Council, Wednesday evening, March 2.
As the council proceeded through its in-person meeting and conducting its first Zoom meeting, pornographic images and blaring offensive music popped up on the Zoom screen in the council chambers, according to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman.
“We tried to disconnect the images and the music, but they continued to appear about every five seconds,” he said. “We had to stop the Zoom portion of the meeting.”
Hinkelman said he believes that the incident was caused by someone who accessed the Zoom link for the intent of disrupting the meeting.
“There are people out there that search and find these links and they go in and disrupt whatever is live,” he said. “This Zoom meeting was our first attempt and we are now discussing how to prevent this from happening again. It is a learning process.”
Housing concerns
During the public comment portion of the council meeting, there was more discussion from opponents of a city-approved new housing development along Canyon Road. One person asked about the appeal process. City officials said such appeals can be made through the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA).
CIP presentation
Hinkelman also presented a proposal for capital improvements (CIP) that included improvements to the city’s lift stations so that they will be adequately operational when the city’s new wastewater plant is built. A phased-in $30,000 plan to replace street light poles and adequate funding for a paving project were also part of Hinkelman’s presentation.
