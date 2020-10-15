Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies paroling Clatskanie, Rainier and other parts of Columbia County will soon be utilizing a new tool to apprehend and retain fleeing suspects.
The BolaWrap is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an 8-foot bola-style Kevlar tether that will hook on suspect’s clothing, according to a Columbia County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
"The tether is designed to wrap around a suspect’s arms and/or legs to prevent the suspect from running, kicking or fighting with deputies," the post reads. "CCSO has trainers who will certify staff in the safe use of the BolaWrap."
“CCSO is always looking for alternatives to safely take suspects into custody," Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pxley said. "The BolaWrap will allow deputies to take people into custody from a safer distance and allow us to overcome resistance with fewer injuries to both the deputy and the suspect. I am excited to get this new technology deployed in Columbia County."
See a video demonstration of the BolaWrap at: https://www.facebook.com/columbiacountysheriff/videos/260560348575766/
