The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) continues to develop a permanent solution to stabilize the hillside along Highway 30 north of Clatskanie, the site of a massive landslide that occurred Nov. 29.

Highway 30 Landslide

Traffic is limited through the Highway 30 landslide site until a more permanent prevention is in place.

In late December, another landslide occurred along Highway 18 at Otis, blocking much of the busy route to the central Oregon Coast for a time.

Highway 18 Landslide

This photo shows the Highway 18 landslide at Otis that has since been cleared.
