The Lewis and Clark Bridge is slated to close for eight days on July 16, and local agencies are working to ensure efficient emergency services during the closure.
Columbia River Fire and Rescue EMS Division Chief Jerry Cole said that their number one concern with the bridge is being able to provide emergency transport to its citizens.
During the closure, there will be an estimated 10-hour full closure of the bridge that will halt efficient emergency transport.
“During that 10 hours, our options are going to be transport to Astoria or Portland, and or for critical patients; our option is probably going to be air transport via Life Flight,” Cole said.
The closure is to allow crews to make repairs on the 93-year-old bridge across the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview, Washington, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
One of the issues for Cole and CRFR is that WSDOT does not want return trips after emergency transport to go over the bridge.
“Where we’re concerned is if our PAR levels are down in Rainier, we won’t have any coverage over here because they’ll be on transport,” Cole said. “What we’re trying to negotiate with WSDOT is allowing the ambulances to return back across via the Lewis and Clark Bridge.”
WSDOT wants emergency vehicles to return via the ferry in Cathlamet or drive down and around through Portland on Highway 30. Cole said that while they are glad they will be able to transport people over the bridge, the restriction on return trips could affect responses on subsequent calls.
The CRFR is negotiating with WSDOT and ODOT to find a solution to the issue and secure the ability to return via the bridge, and met Thursday, July 6. The result of the negotiation was unavailable at the time of print.
The Lewis and Clark Bridge is the only span across the Columbia River between the Astoria-Megler Bridge at the river’s mouth and the Interstate Bridge between Portland and Vancouver. The closure may create hardships for communities along the Columbia River in Clatsop and Columbia counties in Oregon and require residents to reschedule medical and other important appointments.
Securing additional units
In addition to its negotiation with WSDOT, CRFR is seeking funding from the State of Oregon to add additional ambulance units to each affected district.
CRFR presented a request to Governor Tina Kotek’s office, and the governor is working with the State Fire Marshal’s office on possibly funding an additional ambulance in each district they serve (CRFR, Clatskanie, and Mist). They initially presented their request to the Board of County Commissioners last week.
Director of Public Health for Columbia County Jaime Aanensen said the county did not have the funds to support the request, and the request was elevated to the state.
“The Department of Public Health and the County Emergency Manager, as soon as these concerns were brought to us, both departments took it to the Board of Commissioners and elevated this concern pretty immediately,” Aanensen said.
Rainier has two staffed ambulance units, two 24-hour-a-day units and a 12-hour-a-day unit in St. Helens, and a single unit at the Fairgrounds Station, according to Cole. The funding would go toward staffing three more.
“What we’re trying to get is one extra unit per district,” Cole said.
As of now, whether they will receive the funding is not guaranteed. The CRFR hopes the state will ultimately recognize the problem and supply additional funding; this will also be discussed at the meeting on July 6.
“As soon as it became on our radar, we’ve been working really hard to get some more resources and to bring the visibility to the problems that our fire districts are going to encounter with the bridge closure,” Aanensen said.
The benefit of the extra units would be to increase transport capacity in case units could not return efficiently due to the bridge closure.
