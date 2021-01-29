On the early morning of Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:41 a.m. the tones rang out at Longview Fire Station 82 for a medical emergency, a baby not breathing.
Working his last shift as a career firefighter serving as a Captain, Clastkanie native Randy Bradshaw would be responding to his last emergency response, retiring from a 30-year career with the City of Longview Fire Department.
Fortunately, this call ended well, the baby had suffered a fibril seizure and was breathing when fire crews arrived.
History
Bradshaw grew up in Clatskanie attending high school there and launched his firefighting career at Longview Fire Feb. 16, 1991.
He quickly grew as a firefighter, being promoted to lieutenant on his sixth year anniversary with the department. Bradshaw was later promoted to captain, and served the balance of his career working as a company officer on both engine and ladder companies, and as a shift commander serving as acting battalion chief.
During Bradshaw’s tenure, he served as a Confined Space Rescue Specialist and Marine Shipboard firefighter. He also served as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) trainer, maintaining the EMS skills of his shift firefighters as well as a preventive maintenance specialist for the fleet of fire apparatus.
According to a release from Longview Fire, with his earned experience with apparatus, Bradshaw not only served on the apparatus committee, he was integral in developing the specifications for much of today’s emergency fleet, which includes the recently purchased 2019 Pierce Enforcer combination pumper and the 2018 Pierce Ascendant/Enforcer ladder truck. Randy also helped shape today's fleet maintenance program which is a cooperative agreement with neighboring Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue’s maintenance division.
Longview Fire has a rich tradition as a unionized fire department, joining the International Association of Firefighters Local 828 in 1945, the release states.
Bradshaw was quickly drawn into union leadership, and ultimately served as lead negotiator, vice president, and union president between 1992-2014. Under his leadership Local 828 improved minimum staffing levels to the national standard of three firefighters per company, developed a comprehensive EMS system which ultimately includes Advanced Life Support (ALS) services, and participated in various multi-agency cooperative agreements to increase efficiencies in cost, response, and services, according to the release.
Bradshaw also spearheaded a healthcare insurance program that started with the Longview firefighters and was ultimately adopted throughout the city.
Bradshaw estimates that over his 30 years of service he responded to nearly 43,000 911 generated emergency responses. The calls include multiple fatal fires, grain elevator fires and explosions, shipboard fires, large commercial and Industrial fires including, a fatal Christmas Eve salt-pile engulfment, and commanded the 2018 Port of Longview longshoreman and ship chief-mate fatality caused by a snapped mooring line, and the 2020 Swanson Bark Fire.
In 2009, Bradshaw and his crew received the Medal of Valor and the Red Cross Hero Award for a life-saving rescue at a fire on Pershing Way and he has twice been named Longview’s Firefighter of the Year.
Reflecting on his firefighting career, Bradshaw said the fire service has changed dramatically in many areas. And although the tools and equipment have improved, Bradshaw said he believes the newest changes in CPR, known as “High Performance/Pit Crew CPR” are demonstrating exponential improvements in survival rates of cardiac arrest victims.
Bradshaw said his retirement plans include spending as much time as possible with his wife Debbie visiting Panama City Beach, Florida. When not there he’s hoping to be fishing the waters of the West Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.