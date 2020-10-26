A foster mother in the Clatskanie area faces a grand jury indictment of sex abuse, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
Brandy Hagen, 29, is indicted on 11 counts of sex abuse 2 and one count of initiating a false report.
The investigation has been ongoing by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies for about three weeks, after a foster child disclosed the inappropriate relationship, according a Columbia County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The relationship was ongoing for an estimated two months.
Charges are pending in other jurisdictions in Oregon and Washington related to the Columbia County investigation. Hagan was taken into custody on Oct. 16, 2020 and transported to the Columbia County Jail on $31,500 bail.
