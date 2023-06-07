Food hub photo 1

The Clatskanie Food Hub will be at 80 Steele Street in Clatskanie.

For those in Clatskanie who want access to local food and produce year-round, the Clatskanie Food Hub will be opening June 8, located at 80 Steele Street in Clatskanie.

Under the umbrella of the non-profit Clatskanie Food Market, Executive Director Jasmine Lillich and her partner and Clatskanie Farmers Market Board President Brandon Schilling are spearheading a project that they hope will bring the community closer to its local food systems. The Clatskanie Food Hub will be a marketplace, farm-to-table venue, and food literacy classroom.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What new business do you believe Clatskanie needs?

You voted: