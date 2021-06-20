New principals will arrive July 1 at Clatskanie Middle/High School and Rainier Jr/Sr High School.
Dr. Jeff Williamson is the new principal at Clatskanie Middle/High School following his selection by the Clatskanie School Board. In the following conversation with The Chief, Williamson shares his experience and passion as an educator.
The Chief: Describe your style of engaging students for a positive outcome during their experience at CMHS.
Dr. Jeff Williamson: First and foremost, students are the reason we have a school. My job as principal is to set up the best learning environment for all students. My style is to engage students and hear what they are thinking, what their ideas are and how we can make the school even better. Together, focusing on success and working as a team.
The Chief: Describe your style of collaborating with teachers, school staff, administrators and the school board to reach consensus and to move projects forward.
Williamson: My style is true and upfront collaboration, because our focus is our students and success. I believe in team work and working toward the goal of student success.
The Chief: From your insight, what do you see as the main challenges you’ll face as principal and how do you plan to overcome those challenges?
Williamson: The biggest challenge will be just “getting” back to normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all the past changes. This is a new year and new focus on our students. I am so excited to be opening school and starting the new year.
The Chief: What are your main goals as the new principal?
Williamson: A great opening to the school year. My biggest goal is to get to know each student and how he/she feels about our school. Another goal is to get to know the community and thoughts on how we are doing. My focus is on making this wonderful school even better and take our school to the next level of success.
From my visits, I can tell the community loves the school and the staff members are top notch. The students during my visits were so kind and respectful -- they seem to love the school.
The Chief: What rewards do you take away from your position as an educator?
Williamson: I am a product of public schools and grew up in an area very similar to Clatskanie in Ohio. My goal as an educator is to provide an example of hard work and success in education that will see the growth in the students. Education prepares us all for our future. I do my job for our students.
The Chief: Why did you decide to accept the position as principal at CMHS?
Williamson: When I was a child we had family and friends in the Longview area, and I loved the area. My spouse and I were relocating to Washington and thus when I saw this posting, I knew I had to apply. I am so excited to get to work with amazing staff, wonderful students and dedicated community members.
The Chief: Briefly outline your experience and background.
Williamson: I started my teaching in 1993 and have worked as a classroom teacher, Asst. Principal, Principal and Superintendent. My passion is seeing students succeed and being there for them. As an educator, you may not be told the impact you have made on the student however you know. I love working in education and seeing our future in front of my eyes. What a great job.
Williamson replaces Kim Oblack who left the position in March.
Rainier Transition
Rainier Jr/Sr High School Principal Graden Blue will retire June 30 following 11 years with the school district. The last few years serving as both principal and athletic director.
“His passion and dedication is admirable,” Rainier School Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said. “The support I personally received from Mr. Blue was one of a kind. He has developed some strong bonds in this community and he will be missed.”
Hattrick said the search for a new principal for Rainier Jr/Sr High School took longer than anticipated.
“We had some very strong candidates apply for this position,” Hattrick said. “Through the process, one of the things that I heard loudest was that we need a leader with experience as an administrator and teacher, as well as an understanding of the unique needs facing our schools. Additionally, understanding trauma informed care, positive behavior supports, and an equity lens was very important.”
Hattrick said through multiple rounds of interviews, Michelle Tullock, a Rainier resident has been selected as the new principal. She will begin her duties July 1.
Tullock brings to the position 16 years experience at the secondary school level and 14 years in elementary.
“She understands the needs of our community and our district and will be a great asset to Rainier School District,” Hattrick said. “She has been a teacher in many areas, assistant principal, positive school climate coach, and most recently she is the Culture of Care Coordinator at St. Helens School District.”
The Chief has reached out to Tullock for an interview and we await the opportunity to speak with her.
