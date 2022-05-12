When Graden Blue announced his retirement in June, he knew it wouldn’t be the last time he set foot on Rainier Jr./Sr. High School campus.
Whether he was a part of the crowd inside the school’s gymnasium, cheering amid shouts of “Let’s go Columbians!” or a teary-eyed spectator at graduation, Blue was not about to forget about all the students and staff who made a difference in his life, just as he had in theirs.
Blue was Rainier Jr./Sr. High School principal until he announced his retirement on June 30, 2021. In an earlier published interview with The Chief, he said he was looking forward to spending more time with his wife and 14 grandkids.
But when new Principal Michelle Tullock resigned for personal reasons in September, those plans were cut short.
“My first day back as principal was October 12, 2021,” Blue said. “I was invited by the superintendent, staff and students to come back and finish out the school year. That request was approved by the school board, allowing for continuity of school programs at RJSHS.”
Rainier Jr./Sr. High School Principal Graden Blue has served Rainier School District for 11 years and has been the Rainier Jr./Sr. High School principal and athletic director since 2018.
One of Blue’s first objectives as interim principal was to brainstorm how he could make the 2021-22 school year successful for students and staff.
“We are not fully there yet, but we have made great progress,” Blue said.
RJSHS has taken several positive strides in the months following Blue’s return.
“We have worked hard as a team to bring our students back to in-person learning,” Blue said. “Students seem to thoroughly enjoy being back with their friends and their teachers. This return with a principal that they all knew and appreciated has been a great asset in returning to (the) normalcy that was needed.”
Under Blue’s leadership, Rainier School District, including RJSHS, adopted new Language Arts textbooks and will begin a math adoption next year.
“We just completed and submitted our accreditation report that will carry us through the next five years,” he said.
Blue will resume his awaited retirement at the end of June when the new principal, Jeremy Williams, takes office for the 2022-23 school year.
“My short-lived retirement from July to October was very rewarding,” Blue said. “I retired to return home to assist in the care of an ailing parent and spend time traveling with my wife to visit our grandchildren. I am looking forward to returning to those goals and experiences.”
“Mr. Blue’s return to lead Rainier Jr./Sr. High School was an answer to prayer,” Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said. “He will be greatly missed, but we are very excited to welcome Mr. Jeremy Williams to the Rainier family when he assumes the role of principal on July 1, 2022.”
Blue said even after retirement, he will continue to cheer his students on from the sidelines.
“Family is important to me, and RJSHS has been an extension of my family,” Blue said.
A meet-and-greet with the new principal is scheduled for May 9 at Rainier School District. Details were pending at press time.
Follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com and in Friday print editions of The Chief.
