The Clatskanie Swimming Pool will be opening soon, giving the people of Clatskanie the perfect way to cool off this summer.
The pool is slated to open June 26 and is located at 346 NE 5th Street. This summer will be the pool’s second year fully operational since the COVID pandemic hit.
“Last year was the first year since discovering the catastrophic pool leak in 2018 and then COVID that we had a fully operational swimming pool with a full lesson and open swim schedule, as well as a full lifeguard staff,” said Parks & Recreation Administrator Cyndi Warren.
The pool has had its fair share of challenges over the past five years. Warren said that some of the biggest challenges were the barriers with the renovation and COVID interruptions with staffing. Training lifeguards and finding a permanent pool manager have been an issue. In the interim, Warren has taken on managing the pool.
The renovations include resurfacing the deck, resurfacing and repainting the pool, and replacing the old tile gutter system with a stainless steel gutter system. The wading pool was replaced with a splash pad, and multiple pool piping issues were addressed, including failures, potential failures, and existing leaks.
Warren said that this year, if all goes according to plan, they will have a lifeguard staff of 20, with at least one assistant manager and the interim pool manager.
Some of the programs the pool and Parks and Rec have to offer are:
Programs:
• Water exercise and lap swim.
• Swim lessons from infants to teenagers
• Open Swims
• Movie in the Park (which is not at the pool, but in the park and is managed by the lifeguards)
“We changed our lessons to weekly sessions (previously, they were 2-week sessions), which families (and the lifeguards) really seemed to appreciate,” Warren said.
Keeping the community safe
The Clatskanie Pool’s origination is actually rooted in a community tragedy. It was built in 1958 as a community effort after several local kids drowned in the river to teach kids to swim in a safe environment.
“The purpose of the swimming pool is to provide water safety lessons to the youth (and adults) of our community; as an area surrounded by water, this is such an important role for our swimming pool,” Warren said.
As well as providing an invaluable service to the community, the pool also serves as a place where community members can come together and enjoy themselves. With the care and effort of its staff, the pool will give the community a perfect place to go in the sweltering summer months.
“I have had many people say over the years that I have been with the Park District that our park and our pool are the ‘gem’ of this community, and I personally believe that to be true,” Warren said. “It is important to say that there is an amazing staff that works for the
park and swimming pool, who care deeply for this ‘gem’ and take pride in making sure that the community has a wonderful place to come and spend their time.”
The Clatskanie Pool is located at 346 NE 5th Street. To reach the pool staff, call at 503-728-2757.
