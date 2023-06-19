On Duty

Lifeguards are staffed at the Clatskanie Pool each summer to ensure public safety.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

The Clatskanie Swimming Pool will be opening soon, giving the people of Clatskanie the perfect way to cool off this summer.

The pool is slated to open June 26 and is located at 346 NE 5th Street. This summer will be the pool’s second year fully operational since the COVID pandemic hit.

Pool Fun

The Clatskanie Pool offers a safe and fun environment each summer for area children and their families.
