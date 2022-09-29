The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has denied NEXT Renewables LLC's application for a Clean Water Act permit.
"We are disappointed in Oregon DEQ’s inability to process our Section 401 water certification within their statutory timeline of a year, but we will keep working with them as we refile and start the permitting clock once again," NEXT Director of Communication Michael Hinrichs told The Chief. "This is not at all a roadblock, but rather an unnecessary distraction to the permitting process as we advance toward full project approval. Our project timeline remains unchanged."
Hinrichs said NEXT Renewables is committed to constructing and operating a cornerstone clean fuels production facility at Port Westward that will produce Renewable Diesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel.
"Studies show that using NEXT clean fuels instead of petroleum fuels will eliminate more than 7 million tons of greenhouses gases every year of operation, while creating thousands of union construction jobs and hundreds of permanent positions," he said.
A key opponent of the proposed NEXT Renewable Fuels facility is the environmental watchdog group, Columbia Riverkeeper, which issued the following statement about the DEQ decision.
On September 6, 2022, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) denied NEXT Renewables LLC’s (NEXT) application for a Clean Water Act section 401 water quality permit. NEXT sought the permit as part of a plan to build a so-called “renewable” diesel refinery near Clatskanie, OR.
DEQ denied the permit because NEXT was unable to answer basic questions about the proposed diesel refinery and its effects on water quality. Columbia Riverkeeper’s public records request revealed that DEQ sent NEXT a letter containing over six pages of questions and clarifications in August of 2022.
“NEXT’s application materials were riddled with inconsistencies, and NEXT was apparently unable to answer even DEQ’s basic questions,” said Audrey Leonard, Staff Attorney at Columbia Riverkeeper. “Between this permit denial and fierce opposition from neighboring farmers, the future of NEXT’s controversial proposal is far from certain.”
This is actually the second time DEQ has denied NEXT’s water quality permit application. DEQ denied NEXT’s first application in September 2021, also citing NEXT’s failure to provide important details about the proposed refinery and its potential water pollution.
"NEXT hasn't been able to tell a straight story to the community or to DEQ. DEQ was right to deny this permit," said Jasmine Lillich, a local farmer and fifth-generation resident of the Clatskanie area. "Our community would face the risk of significant water pollution that could harm our health, our homes and our farms, and we stand firm with many of our neighbors against this project."
DEQ denied the NEXT’s application “without prejudice,” meaning NEXT could apply a third time. That process could take another year to complete.
What’s next? Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals will soon determine whether NEXT can build a 400-car railyard in a sensitive wetland and agricultural area. A decision is expected on or before October 7, 2022.
