Plans for rebuilding Jo’s Country Market in Clatskanie are coming together, according to Owner Yvonne Krause.
In an interview with The Chief, Krause said she and her husband met with an engineer on Friday who offered to draw up free engineering plans for the new structure, which Krause hopes will be up and running in May.
“This gentleman called (because) he had read an article, I think, in the Columbia River Reader and reached out and said, ‘Hey, we just moved here in November,’” she said, recalling the moment. “He didn’t know when the building had burned down. He said, ‘I don’t have any money I can give you, but I would be happy to draw you out an engineering plan.’”
Jo’s Country Market, formerly managed by Jim and Joyce (Jo) Frye, was a prominent fixture of Clatskanie: a place for local growers to sell their products on consignment and for residents to buy fresh, farm-grown goods free of toxic chemicals and GMOs.
The morning of Oct. 5, an electrical malfunction caused the fruit stand to catch fire.
When the Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District arrived on the scene, the roof was mid-collapse. Fire Chief Sharek said the fire was “difficult to suppress,” and required firefighters to remain outside in a defensive position as they fought the flames.
Following the devastation, others provided their assistance, including Dwayne Sterba of Diggin Bone Excavating, Steve Stadleman, Clatskanie PUD, and many more in the community.
Krause said she received about $600 in donations for the construction effort as well as offers for free building supplies.
Her plans for the structure include adding insulation and exposed beam ceilings.
Background
Krause said she became familiar with the fruit stand when she was 20 years old, passing by the fruit stand every day on her way to work at an automotive shop in Mist, Oregon.
“One day I just thought gosh, I should see if they have like old produce they don’t want for my pigs right?” she said. “And they (the Fryes) said ‘Yeah if you want to stop (by) you can take whatever is out here in this bin.’ Then over the course of a month or two of talking with them, they said ‘Hey, we need an employee. Do you know anybody that’s interested?’”
“At first I was like, I should ask around, and then I eventually ended up just taking the job.”
Krause worked with the owners for 13 years until a car accident put them out of commission, at which point the Fryes offered her the opportunity to manage the fruit stand.
“Joyce had broke(n) her hip, and I was scared to death,” Krause explained. “But I said let me see how the first year goes.”
Krause bought the market with a $50,000 down payment and was still paying down her $100,000 mortgage when the structure caught fire.
Krause explained she did not opt for an insurance policy, since most of the building’s fixtures were outdated.
No one, not even Krause, could have predicted that one October afternoon, a few minutes and an electrical failure would reduce 33 years of work to all but a cinder.
A ‘family-run business’
Krause said the quality of her produce is what sets her business apart from chain retailers.
“We always get our strawberries from Goble — from Crawford’s Berries, and their shelf life is like a day because it’s a fresh picked strawberry,” she said. “You go to (a retailer), and their strawberries are grown for size (and) have no flavor. The difference in flavor and texture and everything, there’s no comparison.”
As the fruit stand’s manager, not only did Krause prioritize buying local first, but she also made a point to buy from farmers for fair prices.
“Sometimes there’s years when say, cherries are expensive because there was a short crop,” she said. “We still need to buy those cherries and support that farmer, or they’re not going to be there next year. That’s how I’ve always tried to run my business.”
Jo’s Country Market is what Krause calls a “family-run business.” Market operations run seasonally, with two staff members excluding Krause. The work atmosphere, she said, encourages kids and even allows employees to bring their children to work.
After the fire, Krause received an offer from a prospective buyer. She declined to sell.
“They (the Fryes) were like my parents,” she said. “I worked for them before I had kids, and I raised my kids there. I just had to say no. We’re really excited now about the prospect of rebuilding.”
If you would like to donate to the rebuilding effort, contact Fibre Federal Credit Union or Wauna Federal Credit Union under YvonneKrause/JosCountryMarket.
A long-standing Clatskanie fruit stand on the side of Highway 30 was consumed by fire earlie…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.