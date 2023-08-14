Kidz Cave

Kingery standing in the soon-to-be-opened Kidz Cave.

 Courtesy from Taylor Kingery

For parents who are looking for after-school child care, a place for kids will be opening in downtown Clatskanie this fall.

Taylor Kingery is launching Kidz Cave, LLC on Sept. 5 in the Masonic Lodge building at 82 SE 2nd Street. Kingery is a teacher at the Headstart Program preschool in town, and after discussing the need with parents, she decided to create it herself.

