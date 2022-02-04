A female driver appeared to have escaped serious injury after her car veered off Highway 30 and went over an embankment just north of Rainier.
The vehicle came to rest upright in a small creek. First responders and Oregon State Police troopers rushed to the scene minutes after the crash during the noon hour Tuesday, Feb. 1. The woman was helped out of the vehicle and remained at the scene during the OSP investigation.
According to OSP, the woman was traveling too fast and unable to navigate a turn. She was cited for failing to drive within the lane.
(0) comments
