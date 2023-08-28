This summer has brought structural changes to Clatskanie Middle/High School (CMHS), as a new principal has joined the staff, and renovations have changed the physical space.
Laurie Maughan is the new principal at the school, taking the helm from Dr. Jeff Williamson, who resigned this summer. Maughan is looking forward to the coming year.
“I am glad to be in Clatskanie and hope to serve the students and staff well. This is an amazing place with so much to offer,” Maughan said. “It is my goal that each student and staff member feels welcome at school and that school is a place where we all are learning together. Parents are always welcome to call or come in and see me. My goal is to foster a positive partnership between home and school so students can thrive.”
Maughan hopes to quickly build a “community of trust” after changes in building administrators “through the past 5-6 years.” Maughan said that the changes in administration is one of the biggest challenges.
“It is tough on staff and student morale to face significant changes in leadership every year or two,” Maughan said.
One of the aspects Maughan is looking forward to most is connecting with the students. In addition to getting to know them,she also wants to get their input on what they want their school experience to be. One of the ways Maughan likes to strengthen the connection between her and the students is through listening.
“When we stop talking and listen, students will tell us, in one way or another, what they need,” Maughan said. “Then it is my job to support them as they set goals and cheer them on as they meet them.”
Another component that is a focus for Maughan in her new role will be to connect with the staff. Maughan said that the staff are dedicated educators who know and understand the students.
Maughan said that in order to best serve the students,she and the staff will “build a leadership team where instructional vision can be built together.”
“The leadership team gathers input from all staff. Together we will determine the best way to implement and change or to support current initiatives that make sense for our system,” Maughan said. “My job then becomes one of holding us all accountable to the decisions that we have made, monitor growth and bring issues back to the leadership if needed.”
Renovations
CMHS has undergone a host of renovations over the last two summers, and Maughan said that the construction is on track to allow school to start on time Sept. 5.
While most of the work is expected to be completed, there may be some smaller projects that will be completed while school is in session. The updates to the school have been a long time coming.
“It is my understanding that this is the first renovation of this building - which was built in 1978,” Maughan said. “The bond for this work was passed by Clatskanie voters in 2021. The work began last summer with updates in the office. This summer, the focus is classrooms.”
When all is said and done, the building will have fresh paint, tile, and carpeting. Downstairs classroom walls have been moved to create more uniform classroom spaces and bathrooms are being updated and equipped with floor-to-ceiling stalls, according to Maughan.
“This work assists us in having a great space for our Middle school students to have most of the downstairs dedicated to their learning,” Maughan said. “High School students will have most of the upstairs for their learning.”
One area that may be under construction as the year kicks into gear is finishing up the stairwells. Maughan said they will be “shut down for a day or two each while the work is being finished.” Students will be able to use the other staircases.
“There will be some other finishing touches, but students and staff should be able to teach and learn,” Maughan said.
