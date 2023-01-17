Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Clatskanie is known primarily for its namesake river which empties into the great Columbia. But it is also known for something else… vintage cars.

Yes, the vintage car collectors are among us and their collections are magnificent.

Car Loving Couple

Denny Welters, his wife, and their Studebaker.
Vintage Car

The Don Crenshaw vintage car.
The Hudson

The Michael Tillson Hudson.
Crown Princess

The Bob Behm Crown Princess.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you optimistic or pessimistic about 2023

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.