Kevin James Reynolds has been taken into custody without incident, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office.
Reynolds, described by law enforcement as ‘armed and dangerous,’ was apprehended around 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Specific details of the arrest were pending at press time.
The search for Reynolds had intensified in the Rainier area this week.
Law enforcement agents first converged in the area of Heath Road and Old Rainier Highway Tuesday, Nov. 15 following reports that Reynolds was in the area. Reynolds is wanted on multiple criminal charges in Cowlitz County including robbery, assault, vehicle theft and witness intimidation.
During the Tuesday manhunt, Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said the Oregon State Police SWAT responded to the location and used distractionary devices, loudspeakers, drones equipped with Forward Looking InfraRed (FLIR). The search included K9's from St. Helens Police Department and Longview Police Department.
"The suspect did fire his gun at a passing car that was hit. The driver was not injured," Pixley told The Chief.
He later told KATU News that the suspect had taken a woman hostage, fired a weapon and fled the scene. Deputies freed the woman and got her medical treatment, KATU reports.
As the search intensified Tuesday, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office posted a Facebook alert to residents in the area.
"Reynolds is considered to be armed and dangerous. Residents in the area are asked to secure their homes and stay inside. If you spot Reynolds, call 9-1-1," the Facebook post stated.
Pixley issued a statement shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night, stating that law enforcement had completed a search including buildings, homes, and property west of Rainier in an attempt to locate Reynolds, but he was not found. The search was suspended that night but resumed Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16.
Search resumed
"Someone believed they saw a male subject matching the suspect’s description via a security camera," Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said. "We covered the area between Apiary Road to Elk Creek Road and from Cannon Road to Highway 30."
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, Scappoose Police, St. Helens Police Rainier Police, Kelso Police and Vernonia Police were involved in the Wednesday search from approximately 12 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Due to the manhunt, law enforcement advised the Rainier School District to go into a lock-in. The district remained closed Thursday. Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick posted a message on the district’s webpage about the incident.
“We were contacted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department to go into a lock-in,” the message stated. “A lock-in is where nobody is permitted to enter or leave the building due to a situation outside. Our students and staff were safe and there was no immediate threat to the students.”
In his message Hattrick said that at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, the district began to released students to parents/guardians.
“The Rainier School District was in continual communication with law enforcement and we were informed at approximately 4 p.m. that the search perimeter had been removed and the suspect was not located,” Hattrick said. “We understand the stress this has placed on our students, staff, and families, and community. Additionally, we do not have clear information about the whereabouts of the suspect. As a result of the unknown whereabouts of the suspect and in an effort to keep people in their homes, the Rainier School District will be closed Thursday, November 17, 2022. All activities will also be cancelled.”
The Rainier School District was expected to resume normal operations Friday, Nov. 18.
