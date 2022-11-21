Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Kevin James Reynolds has been taken into custody without incident, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office.

Captured

'Armed and dangerous' wanted felon Kevin James Reynolds was captured Thursday, Nov. 17.

Reynolds, described by law enforcement as ‘armed and dangerous,’ was apprehended around 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Specific details of the arrest were pending at press time.

