Editor’s note: Due to a miscommunication The Chief reported in its March 11 edition that a pending sale of the former Humps building had collapsed and there was an unconfirmed report of a new sale. In fact, the original sale was still pending as of March 11. We are happy to set the record straight and present this update.
Clatskanie residents can now release the collective breath they’ve been holding since Humps was first up for sale in 2018, after learning that the centerpiece family restaurant is officially off the market.
The property sold for $575,000 to James Cooke, owner of The Family Stones Estates LLC, ARK Real Estate agent Jenny Erhardt shared with The Chief in a March 15 update.
According to Erhardt, the community can expect remodeling to begin “very soon.”
In a recent Facebook post, Cooke announced his intentions to allow many different businesses to take up residence in the building, including a brick-and-mortar shop, a showroom, a lapidary workshop, paddleboard and kayak rentals, a tattoo parlor, and a snack, juice, and sandwich bar.
“Its main focus will be a rock and crystal shop,” Cooke wrote in an email to The Chief.
A brief history
The two-story, 12,000 square-foot structure nestled on the banks of the Clatskanie River along Highway 30, once was a bustling family restaurant and hallmark of the city.
Humps first appeared on the market in December 2018, after former general manager Jeremiah Cameron sealed the doors the previous year, citing struggles with overhead challenges and diminishing business returns.
In a December 2020 edition of The Chief, City Manager Greg Hinkelman said he would like to see the building continue to be used as a restaurant, with the Humps name attached.
“It was a historical landmark in Clatskanie and a destination,” Hinkelman said. “I would like to see that happen again for the city. It doesn’t have to be a traditional restaurant, a brewpub, or something like that. I would like to see the building occupied and used as a restaurant because that’s what it’s been for 50-60 years.”
Clatskanie Mayor Bob Brajcich and Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce President Monica Seidl expressed similar hopes for the building’s future. Each said that the property would be an economic trigger for Clatskanie, drawing locals and tourists to the downtown.
The Chief will continue to follow the development at the Humps site. Look for updates at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print versions of The Chief.
Update posted at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.