MaKenna Strong

McKenna is battling Stage 3 kidney cancer, but doesn’t let it get her spirits down.

 Courtesy Photo from Michelle Phillips

Small ties in a small town hold strong, and in the case of Jamie, Michelle, and their daughter McKenna Phillips, this couldn’t be more true. 

In a heartbreaking turn of events starting in June, it was discovered that McKenna had a Wilms tumor on her kidney, and the doctors informed Jamie and Michelle that it was Stage 3 cancer. The tumor was bigger than McKenna’s kidney, so doctors surgically removed her kidney and two lymph nodes below it due to inflammation. 

McKenna Strong 2

Jamie and Michelle Phillips may live in Newberg, but the Clatskanie community has rallied around them as one of their own. 
