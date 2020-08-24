Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy Gerhard Fiebich gets an early start Monday through Friday as Clatskanie’s full-time law enforcement officer.
“I am usually patrolling the neighborhoods early in the morning when I first arrive in the city,” Fiebich said. “I stop and chat with business owners throughout the day to see how things are going.”
Fiebich began his job on July 13 and since that time he said he has been frequently flagged down by locals.
“They just want to chat, so I visit with them for a bit,” he said.
Fiebich said the business operators and other community members tell him they are glad to see him in town.
“They’ve told me that for the longest time they didn’t feel like they had somebody in the city all the time,” Fiebich said. “And after The Chief wrote the first article about me, so may people have stopped me and want to introduce themselves. It’s nice to feel welcome here.”
According to Fiebich, the most rewarding part of his job is the support he has received from the community.
“I feel like the community, for the most part, is happy that I am here,” he said. “Everyone is welcoming, stopping to chat with me, or waving as they drive by.”
Much of his job during the first 30 days hasn’t been serious felony crimes, but rather Fiebich said it has included investigating criminal mischief cases, such as vandalism at the city park and the skatepark facility.
Fiebich said his job is also about prevention.
“If people see me all over the place it’s likely they will think about not committing a crime,” he said.
While Fiebich said the crime level is low in Clatskanie, what keeps him busy is the traffic along Highway 30 that cuts through the center of the city.
“When I enforce traffic, I spend a lot of time along the highway because there are a lot of tourists passing through Clatskanie heading to the beach,” he said. “Many of them aren’t paying attention to the speed changes. It goes from 55 to 45 to 30 real quick.”
Electronic signs that show drivers their speed limit have been placed along the entrances to the city in an effort to slow traffic.
“But a lot of people just ignore that,” Fiebich said. “Many times the people I am stopping are from out of the area and they are going too fast and conducting unsafe lane changes and passing.”
Fiebich said his daily priorities include:
• Follow up on code compliance issues for the city
• Traffic enforcement
• Community policing
• Being visibly present to the community
• Servicing calls for service as they come in.
• Trying my best to make Clatskanie a safe place.
“My biggest priority is crime prevention,” Fiebich said. “I am very happy to be assigned to this position and I think it will give the residents and business operators a familiar face to see around town. I hope to build professional relationships and trust with the community members that I am serving.”
Fiebich’s schedule has him in town on duty from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fiebich’s salary is funded 100 percent by the City of Clatskanie. The Clatskanie City Council approved its new city operating budget in June, which included $470,500 for law enforcement services for 2020-21 through the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the new deputy’s annual salary.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said Deputy Fiebich is making a positive difference in the community.
“The reaction has been very positive,” Hinkelman said. “Deputy Fiebich has been getting out in the town, meeting folks and doing the community policing that we need. He has also been doing code compliance duties and we are seeing results with that.”
Hinkelman said city officials recognized the need to continue the full-time law enforcement position.
“The city’s plan is to continue to fund the deputy at 100% as long as our budget allows,” Hinkelman said. “The Clatskanie Deputy position is a one-year assignment. Next year, the assignment will be bid on by the S.O. deputies when they do their other shift bids.”
